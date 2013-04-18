IEEE BTS Extends Fall Symposium Call for Papers Deadline

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers’ Broadcast Technology Society has announced an extension of its deadline for receiving abstracts of papers for presentation at the organization’s annual fall Symposium event.



A final date of May 10, 2013 has been set for delivery of abstracts by prospective presenters.



Submissions are welcomed from broadcasters, researchers, developers, technology suppliers, and service providers within the field of broadcasting. Presentation topics may include, but are not limited to, digital radio/television systems, Mobile DTV, cellular broadcast technologies, streaming delivery of broadcast content, non-real-time broadcast services, “second screen” technology, signal propagation, ATSC and other broadcast standards development, “next-gen” broadcast platforms including ATSC 3.0 and FoBTV, test and measurement methodologies, AM/FM/TV transmitter and antenna systems, broadcast spectrum issues, television white space devices, cable and satellite interconnections, transport stream issues, broadcast facility design and construction, and advanced technologies for emerging broadcast applications.



Proposals for panel discussions involving technology, applications, business models and policy-related issues and opportunities within the broadcasting industry are also being solicited. In addition, proposals for half-day tutorial sessions on broadcast technology topics are welcomed.

Abstracts should be limited to 1,000 words and should be sent via e-mail to bts@ieee.org. Submissions must indicate that abstract is for the 2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, and contain complete contact information, including the author’s full name, affiliation, mailing address and telephone number.



This year’s Symposium event will be held Oct. 9-11 at the Westgate Hotel in San Diego, Calif.



Complete information is available at the organization’s website.



