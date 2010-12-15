IBM Germany, S4M partner on FIMS
IBM Deutschland and Solutions for Media (S4M) are planning joint sales and marketing activities regarding hardware, software and services and will offer integrated solutions for national and international media customers, which will be an integral element of the IBM Media Enterprise Framework.
Furthermore, both companies want to cooperate to be compatible with the Framework for Interoperable Media Services initiated by the Advanced Media Workflow Association and European Broadcasting Union.
