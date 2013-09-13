IBC2013: Nevion Announces New Media Monitoring Probe

SANDEFJORD, NORWAY— Nevion is the TNS4200, a high-density, flexible media monitoring platform. Part of Nevion’s nSure line of intelligent monitoring and switching solutions, the TNS4200 Media Monitoring Probe provides continuous monitoring of up to several hundred transport streams, enabling fast fault detection and diagnostics for higher uptimes.



With numerous ASI and IP inputs within its 1RU frame, the TNS4200 can be configured to reflect customized monitoring rules. The new probe is designed for video-centric network monitoring and features a Web-based interface and integration with most network management systems.