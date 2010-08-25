IBC2010 to present 'Avatar,' 'Toy Story 3' at IBC Big Screen

Those attending IBC2010 with a love of 3-D have the opportunity to watch two blockbuster 3-D films and witness once more the latest in digital movie creativity.

The international industry gathering in Amsterdam will feature the screening of a special edition of “Avatar,” Monday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. This version of the stereoscopic 3-D movie features a new cut of the film containing an additional eight minutes of content.

To kick off the 3-D movie viewing, IBC2010 will present “Toy Story 3,” Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. The latest sequel of the movie proved to be popular with the audience, not just for its endearing storyline but also for its use of stereoscopic 3-D.

Both screenings, which will take place at the IBC Big Screen, are open to all IBC visitors.

“We invest in creating the IBC Big Screen as a venue for our conference sessions on digital cinema and 3-D. And thanks to our supporters in the movie industry, we can also use it for screenings, which illustrate what happens when creative filmmakers and the latest technology come together,” said Phil White, IBC director of technology and events.

“Avatar” will be shown courtesy of 20th Century Fox International and with the permission of Lightstorm Entertainment. “Toy Story 3,” which was produced by Walt Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios, will be shown courtesy of Buena Vista International.