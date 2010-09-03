IBC: Sonnet Announces SDXC Support for Card Reader



Sonnet Technologies has recently announced their ExpressCard/34 Multimedia Memory Card Reader & Writer now supports SDXC cards with the addition of a software upgrade.



Starting at 64GB, SDXC cards offer a huge increase in storage over the SDHC’s maximum capacity of 32GB.



The upgrade can be downloaded from the support area of Sonnet’s website at http://www.sonnettech.com/support/kb/kb.php?cat=311.



