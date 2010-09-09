IBC sees Vision blue from Vinten

Vinten is launching a new, competitively priced tripod system called Vision blue that offers camera operators professional support for small lightweight camcorders and DSLRs equipped for video capture. Vision blue is designed to correctly balance the smaller, lightly accessorised cameras, managing payloads between 4.6lbs–11lbs (2.1kg-5kg) with a low center of gravity of approximately 55mm.

The Vision blue head incorporates Vinten’s Perfect Balance technology, which ensures consistent movement and easy positioning of the camera at any angle. It also features adjustable Vision LF drag technology for smooth movement and precise framing.

The Vision blue is sold as a complete system with either a two-stage aluminum or carbon fiber tripod and a choice of floor or midlevel spreader. It also includes a high contrast blue LED illuminated leveling bubble for quick and accurate setup in all lighting situations.