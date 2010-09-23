IBC organizers revise attendance figure upward

Organizers of IBC2010 have revised upward the total attendance at this year’s industry gathering to 48,521.

On Sept. 14, the closing day of the convention, a preliminary count as of the close of the show the day before pegged attendance at 48,164. The revision upward means total attendance at IBC2010 climbed 8.7 percent from the 2009 level. The attendance figure makes IBC2010 the second biggest in the history of the gathering. The largest was held in 2008.



Continuing strength in the industry resulted in a growing demand for exhibition space at IBC2010. More than 1300 companies were represented on the show floor, with a 13th hall added just a few months before the event to accommodate all who wanted to be present. The general feeling from exhibitors was that traffic was high and that real business was done.



“The rise in attendance this year suggests strongly that IBC’s developments are delivering what the industry requires from its annual global meeting place,” said IBC CEO Michael Crimp.