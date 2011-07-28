IBC organizers announce Innovation Awards finalists

The finalists in the IBC2011 Innovation Awards include a citizen journalism initiative in Russia, globally integrated news production by a U.S.-based cable news network and the use of single-frequency networks for the delivery of HD content, announced the organizers of IBC2011, Sept. 8-13 at the RAI in Amsterdam.

The IBC Innovation Awards are presented each year to the broadcaster or production company that has worked in partnership with vendors and integrators to develop innovative solutions to their unique challenges. Awards recognize the most innovative use of technology in three categories, including content creation, content management and content delivery.

This year, the shortlist of under consideration in the content creation category include:

• YouReporter, a citizen journalism initiative from RIA Novosti in Russia;

• Large-scale live production for MotoGP by Dorna Sports, which handles thousands of clips capturing motor sport, using technology from Grass Valley;

• CNBC 4D, interactive motion tracking to allow CNBC presenters to interact with 3-D graphics, using technology from Unreel with Brainstorm and motion analysis;

• Post production on Flying Monsters 3-D, bringing David Attenborough and pterosaurs together thanks to SGO Mistika at On Sight with Atlantic Productions, Vision3 and Sky3D TV Channel.

The four finalists in the content management category include:

• Globalizing workflow at Rogers, linking journalists across Canada at Rogers Media, using Quantel technology to give everyone access to all content wherever they are;

• ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion's transition to an all-digital content management system, using the IBM Media Enterprise Framework with additional technology and integration from BFE, Harris, Tektronix and Vizrt;

• Jupiter Tools, giving BBC journalists free access to content, metadata and editing tools wherever they are, using technology from BLStream, Quantel and Rhozet;

• Globally integrated news production at CNN, using technology from Adobe, Apple, IPV, Omneon, Sony, Vizrt, JVC and Telestream to support thousands of users and 20,000 new assets a week.



The three finalists in the content delivery category include:

• Digital End To End, to deliver its movies and television programming to hundreds of broadcasters, headends, cinemas and websites, drawing on technology from Accenture and AmberFin;

• Metroethernet, a high capacity, high reliability approach to city-wide IP file exchange for Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo, bringing together equipment from Cisco and Intelig;

• Single-frequency networks for HD using a unique cellular approach. Transmission company DNA used technology and services from Plisch and TeamCast to get DVB-T2 on air quickly.

A fourth award may be presented, at the discretion of the judges, for innovation displayed in the completion of one of the nominated projects or a separate project that garnered the attention of the judges.

The winners will be announced and the awards presented at the prestigious Awards Ceremony at IBC, on Sunday, Sept. 11, in the auditorium at the RAI, Amsterdam.