IBC: New Video Archiving Recorder from FOR-A



FOR-A's new LTR-100HS video archiving recorder bridges the gap between video and file-based LTO-5 storage by means of a neat one-box solution housed in a half-width 3RU unit that includes an LCD video monitor, 2 TB of hard disc storage, VTR-style controls and an LTO-5 data cassette deck along with HD/SD-SDI video and audio connections. It records and replays file-based MEPG-2 MXF at up to 50 Mbps that, on the compact (102.0 x 105.4 x 21.5 mm) 1.5-terabyte LTO-5 cassettes, has a video running time of 50 hours.



