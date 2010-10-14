IBC moves to enhance event marketing

IBC announced the appointment of Kelly Hyde as IBC marketing manager and Charlotte Pudney as marketing consultant.



Both Hyde and Pudney will serve as members of organization’s Executive Management Committee, the key project group responsible for producing and managing the IBC industry gathering.



Hyde joined IBC in 2008 as assistant marketing manager. She holds a marketing degree and has more than nine years of marketing experience. Hyde has a high degree of knowledge in digital marketing. Besides being responsible for creating, managing and delivering IBC's event marketing plan, she will manage IBC's in-house three-person marketing team.



Pudney has 15 years of experience in event marketing. She has worked for Reed, Emap and UBM. She’s also consulted for UBM, Clarion Events, Fresh RM and Advanstar. Pudney has worked with IBC in an interim capacity since May 2010. She will remain involved and play a leading role in IBC's marketing activities while maintaining her independent consultant status.



"Kelly and Charlotte have worked closely together since May 2010, and their complementary skills and excellent teamwork were instrumental in IBC2010 attracting the second biggest attendance in its history," said IBC CEO Michael Crimp.