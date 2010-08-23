IBC: Delta Meccanica Showing Newest DVB-T Filter



Delta Meccanica will show its new VHF Band DVB-T filter for 2.5 kW. The filter has six cavities, disposed in folded geometry, with an elliptical response. Good RF performances have been achieved with dual cross coupling configuration, i.e. there are cross couplings between the first two pairs of cavities; this technique permits the unit to reach better selectivity values for DVB signals. The Equipment already has a very good insertion loss, better than 0.3 dB, even in prototype. A careful examination of the thermal behaviour of the filter in several trials has been used to improve the filter's stability and performance. The next step in the design will be the development of a version suitable to combine adjacent channels, and Delta says the product will likely use a filter with eight cavities.



