IBC Connected World to offer insight into latest IP, broadband, mobile technology developments

IBC2011 once again will be the place for industry professionals with a keen interest in IP, broadband and mobile technology.

IBC organizers have announced they will present Connected World in association with BPL and IT Europa in the IPTV and Mobile Zones under one roof in Hall 13. The zones will demonstrate the impact IP, broadband and mobile distribution is having on the creation, management and delivery of content everywhere.

In the Mobile Zone, exhibitors will show the latest advances in mobile technology, while those in the IPTV Zone will experience an expanded exhibition area to accommodate the rapid acceptance by consumers of connected devices, applications and over-the-top services that are driving new content delivery business models.

Both exhibit areas are intended to give attendees and vendors the chance to network and meet new potential business partners and high-level decision makers who are shaping the speedy evolution of this growing segment of the industry.

IBC2011 also will present a series of free Exhibition Business Briefings specially focused on the implications and possibilities of the technologies being shown at the IBC Connected World. Companies such as Cisco, Ericsson, IBM and TV Genius will participate.

A demonstration area will give attendees the opportunity to attend 15-minute presentations on Connected TV, IPTV, OTT television and a variety of other topics.

IBC2011 will be held in Amsterdam at the RAI Sept. 8-13.