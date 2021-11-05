IATSE to Start Voting on New Contracts on Nov. 12

LOS ANGELES—The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is planning to announce the results of the ratification vote for the Basic Agreement and the Theatrical and Television Motion Picture Area Standards Agreement on Mon., Nov. 15.

The voting will begin online on Friday November 12 on the two proposed agreements and will continue over the weekend.

The voting will be similar to the union’s process for conducting the recent strike authorization vote . Members of 13 local unions on the West Coast will vote on the Basic Agreement and members outside the West Coast in 23 local unions will vote on Theatrical and Television Motion Picture Area Standards Agreement.

The agreements affect approximately 60,000 film and television workers across the United States.

Last month, IATSE reached tentative agreements with the AMPTP, a trade group representing the major studios, producers and streaming services, after union members had authorized a strike.

The proposed agreements include across-the-board wage increases; provisions for reasonable rest periods; meal breaks; a living wage for those on the bottom of the pay scale; added dollars for benefit funds; and significant increases in compensation to be paid by streaming services to IATSE members. The agreements are only final after ratification by members of IATSE 36 local unions covered by the agreements.

Some members have criticized the proposed agreements as not going far enough.

Some of the health and safety issues that led the union members to vote for a strike authorization were highlighted in the recent tragic accidents on the set of “Rust,” where actor Alec Baldwin discharged a weapon that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.