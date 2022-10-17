IAS Expands Partnership with TikTok
IAS will provide its brand safety measurement suite to TikTok
NEW YORK—Integral Ad Science (IAS) has announced that it is expanding its work with TikTok by supplying its post-bid brand safety and suitability measurement solution to the platform.
The integration will allow brands and agencies to effectively monitor the quality of their media buys on TikTok and will allow advertisers to make sure their media investments across TikTok are appearing next to content that is brand safe and suitable.
"We are excited to continue to grow our partnership with TikTok and provide valuable tools that allow brands to make the most of their pre-bid and post-bid campaigns," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "As one of the largest video platforms, offering a holistic solution for advertisers planning their digital ad campaigns with the platform is more important than ever."
IAS' current TikTok brand safety solution provides comprehensive brand safety measurement and protection on TikTok for pre-bid ad placement in select markets.
"At TikTok, we strive to create the most trusted environment for brands, built on a foundation of safety, transparency and accountability. We're thrilled to expand our partnership with IAS to offer both pre- and post-bid brand safety solutions to businesses of all sizes," said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships, TikTok. "Bringing IAS on board as a global brand safety and suitability measurement partner will give our brands the confidence they need to ensure they are protecting their brand reputation."
The post-bid brand safety measurement offering will provide:
- Trusted, third-party measurement which gives advertisers campaign insights of the content ads appeared adjacent to. Powered by the OM SDK, which is owned and governed by IAB Tech Lab with IAS being a founding member, the OM SDK is designed to facilitate transparent third-party viewability and verification measurement for ads served to mobile apps and open web environments.
- Industry-aligned safety and suitability measurement in line with Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) categories and floor, which provides clear insights.
- 100% artificial intelligence and machine learning brand safety technology, which combines video, audio, and text to accurately classify content on the feed at scale.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.