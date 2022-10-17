IAS Expands Partnership with TikTok

NEW YORK—Integral Ad Science (IAS) has announced that it is expanding its work with TikTok by supplying its post-bid brand safety and suitability measurement solution to the platform.

The integration will allow brands and agencies to effectively monitor the quality of their media buys on TikTok and will allow advertisers to make sure their media investments across TikTok are appearing next to content that is brand safe and suitable.

"We are excited to continue to grow our partnership with TikTok and provide valuable tools that allow brands to make the most of their pre-bid and post-bid campaigns," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "As one of the largest video platforms, offering a holistic solution for advertisers planning their digital ad campaigns with the platform is more important than ever."

IAS' current TikTok brand safety solution provides comprehensive brand safety measurement and protection on TikTok for pre-bid ad placement in select markets.

"At TikTok, we strive to create the most trusted environment for brands, built on a foundation of safety, transparency and accountability. We're thrilled to expand our partnership with IAS to offer both pre- and post-bid brand safety solutions to businesses of all sizes," said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships, TikTok. "Bringing IAS on board as a global brand safety and suitability measurement partner will give our brands the confidence they need to ensure they are protecting their brand reputation."

The post-bid brand safety measurement offering will provide: