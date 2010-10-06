IABM Wants Your Views on Broadcast Industry Salaries



The IABM recently announced the release of a survey aimed at gathering salary information from all sectors of the broadcast industry.



The questionnaire reportedly takes about two minutes to complete and responders who choose to submit an e-mail address will be entered to win a Bose SoundDock II iPod docking station.



IABM General Director Peter White has stated the data should yield a comprehensive report of current salary structures for positions at all levels throughout the industry.



The global survey is being conducted in association with recruiting agency Caspian One. It can be found at www.broadcastsalarysurvey.tv.



