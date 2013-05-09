IABM Supports Launch of New Educational Foundation

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND —The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers supports the establishment of the IABM Educational Foundation.



The foundation is registered as a charity in the U.K. and operates globally, independent of the IABM. Its mission is to deliver a broadcast and media technology skills certification scheme along with other initiatives that support technical education, skills, and career development in the sector.



“More than 100 companies and organizations supported our Lifelong Learning Manifesto, which commits us to fostering not only the development of educational resources, such as courses offered by the IABM Training Academy, but also the means of testing and recognizing delegates’ educational achievement,” said IABM Director General Peter White. “We're now in a position to proceed with the latter work, and the IABM Educational Foundation is the right vehicle through which to do it.”



Over the past two years, the IABM Training Academy has overseen the delivery of broadcast and media technology courses to hundreds of delegates from around the world. Until now, there has been no effective recognition of the resulting attainment. Once pilot assessments are completed, the foundation will provide a suite of open online examinations that will lead to a certified broadcast and media technologist qualification. It will also be complemented by a scheme for recognizing continuing occupational and professional development.



“We are developing our certification scheme to help broadcast professionals secure international accreditation to ISO:IEC 17024, which is the conformity standard for bodies certifying individuals," explained Roger Crumpton, a founding director and trustee of the IABM Educational Foundation. "We have secured initial funding for three years and have already been able to make funds available for training bursaries and for financial awards to students."



