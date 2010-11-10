IABM recruits participants for 2011 'Global Market Study'

The IABM has announced that 12 broadcast industry leaders will serve as partners for the latest release of the association's “Global Market Study,” an in-depth survey of the broadcast supply industry published every two years. The IABM is continuing to recruit participants to supply data for the study, which is scheduled for publication in 2011.

Participation in the Global Market Study is open to broadcasting equipment and services suppliers of any size who can supply data on their shipping and forecast products. Participants submit their data under strict nondisclosure agreements as well as consent to a telephone interview with analysts from Screen Digest, the independent market research group that is conducting the study.

