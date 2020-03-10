IABM Offers Support for Industry Amid Coronavirus Impact

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K.—In light of many of the recent trade show cancellations or postponements as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19), IABM is looking to provide support for industry professionals both in staying up to date with coronavirus news as well as with events and other offerings.

“IABM is ideally placed to provide both up to the minute information and a wide range of supporting services for both technology vendors and buyers in broadcast and media,” said Peter White, IABM CEO. “We are in constant contact with organizers of all these shows and events in our industry worldwide, and we have created a page on our website where you can see the latest status and statements on all these events in the light of COVID-19 coronavirus .”

In addition to the latest news regarding industry shows, which recently included the postponement of ConnecTech Asia and CABSAT to the fall of 2020, IABM is also offering its own industry resources that can serve as potential supplements for these industry events.

IABM TV says that it will travel to events, wherever safe to do so, to provide news, debates and coverage for members unable to attend in person. This information will be provided through IABM’s Knowledge Hub .

The organization will also offer a series of webinars covering technology and business, and the BaM Shop Window to help consumers review technology choices.