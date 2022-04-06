IABM Members Back Boycotts of Russia

TEWKESBURY, U.K.—IABM has announced that its member companies have taken advantage of IABM’s Stand with Ukraine initiative (launched on 10 March) to announce their backing for boycotts of media tech equipment supply and support to Russia.

In a number of cases companies have gone even further to pledge funding for aid to Ukraine, the IABM reported.

The trade group announced that 2wcom, Accedo, Argosy, Avid, Cobalt Digital, Codemill, Eon Media, farmerswife, Hi Tech Systems, Imagine Products, Lynx Technik, Mediaproxy, Newsbridge, Nextologies, Octopus Newsroom, Ross, Squared Paper, Techex, Telestream, Utah Scientific, Videon, and x.news have all announced that they stand with Ukraine.

Organizations outside the IABM family, including Beam Dynamics, BNNRC, Lumina, Source Elements, TVB Europe and Videstra, have also joined the pledge.

The list of supporting companies continues to grow; pledges of support can be made here (opens in new tab) or by emailing info@theiabm.org.

A number of member companies have gone further. For example, Octopus Newsroom has pledged to support “Any organization or outlet that aims to get the facts to Russian viewers or readers” with production technology to enable them to do this, CEO Petr Stokuc said.

Radio technology company 2wcom has already begun shipping its technology to Ukraine “In order to guarantee this important communication channel in the crisis area. A small batch of our 2wcom Systems products is already on its way to Ukraine. 2wcom is eager to support and wants to continue to help keep radio alive!” the company said.

Nextologies announced that it is making “channels carrying Ukraine’s ‘United News’ broadcasts available to any North American broadcaster, IPTV or OTT provider free of charge”.

The Support for Media Professionals in Ukraine group on LinkedIn, created by Cinegy and Playbox Neo, is posting “job openings and offers, as well as information about local help, shelters and transport, or any resource that could help our Ukrainian colleagues”.

The group said it “Would also like to provide support for our colleagues in Broadcasting and Media currently remaining in Ukraine with all the help that they need – equipment, walkie talkies, resources, bandwidth, transmitters and satellite allocation, food, shelter, and any resource they may need”.

Finally, IABM is working with member companies and other industry organizations to organize the supply of key technology to maintain broadcasting in Ukraine.

The trade group said more details on that effort would be released later.

“It’s impossible to not be shocked by the 95% destruction of previously beautiful cities like Mariupol and the associated humanitarian atrocities,” said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video. “Employees, shareholders, and customers today expect their companies to be about more than pure maximization of profit but also expect them to make the obvious moral, environmental, and humanitarian decisions that are in front of them.”

Ross went on to say, “Frankly, I’m surprised at the silence coming from some of the larger companies in our industry.”

Jeff Rosica, CEO & president of Avid, said, “What’s encouraging amid this very grave situation is that our industry simply won’t sit still and is acting with extreme initiative to bring relief to Ukraine’s people. Whether taking action as companies or as individuals, we know that we in media & entertainment technology have power and reach to make a difference in many ways.”

“I am proud to be part of an industry that backs its convictions with actions,” said Peter White, CEO, IABM. “I hope that we can encourage more companies to step forward and publicly stand with Ukraine. As Volodymyr Zelensky has said, ‘If we remain silent today, we will be gone tomorrow.’”