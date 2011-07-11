IABM continues rapid growth

The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) has announced that 13 new broadcast and media technology suppliers have joined the association since the beginning of 2011. New IABM members include developers, manufacturers, integrators and consultants across Europe and the United States. They are Ardis Technologies, Artec Technologies, Ateme, Calibre U.K., Effectivus, EMEA Gateway, LSI Projects, Mesclado, Monarch, Nikon Europe, Sencore, ViewCast and VSN (Video Stream Networks).

IABM's growth reflects the increasing need felt by broadcasters for help tackling emerging issues and technologies in an industry that is being shaken up by the impact of the Internet and connected home, bringing them into contact with a new breed of partners and suppliers.

IABM gives members access to market intelligence including financial data, forecasts from senior industry executives, reports from organizations including the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and the European Broadcast Union (EBU), surveys and studies on current issues, challenges, and trends across the industry. In addition to representing members at key industry events such as BIRTV, BCA, Broadcast India, BVE, CABSAT, CCBN, CSTB, IBC, Inter BEE and NATEXPO, for which the association offers discounted stand space, the IABM hosts its own conference and a variety of social and regional networking events. The technology services available through the IABM include webinars, in-house training from specialists, advisory services and regular updates on legislation affecting the industry.