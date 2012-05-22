IABM begins accepting entries for 2012 awards

The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) is now accepting entries for the 2012 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation.

Open to all global manufacturers and suppliers, the IABM awards program recognizes products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the broadcast supply industry. Five winners will be named at IBC 2012 in Amsterdam in September, and each will receive an IABM Award for Excellence, with the prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award going to the top entry — named in memory of a highly respected industry figure who, through his career and participation in many groups, including the IABM, made outstanding contributions to broadcasting.

"Each year, our judging panel is faced with the enormous task of scoring all entries that we receive against the level of innovation that each promises. Choosing just a handful of award winners is a significant challenge," said Peter White, director general of the IABM. "The IABM Awards for Design and Innovation have proved to be a valuable vehicle for raising awareness of new products, as well as their significance within our industry, so we encourage all manufacturers to take part and submit their entries as soon as possible."

The review process for the IABM Awards for Design and Innovation is rigorous, and every entry is examined in detail. Five finalists are selected to demonstrate their products for judges during IBC2012, and awards will be announced at a presentation ceremony there.

All judges on the international panel are independent and may not be affiliated with a vendor company or similar operation. The deadline for awards submissions is June 29. More information, complete rules and the submission form are available at www.theiabm.org/designawards.