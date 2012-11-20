IABM annual conference examines tech supply opportunities

IABM Director General, Peter White (below) will share financial data and expert perspectives during the IABM conference.

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) holds the organization's annual conference on Nov. 29-30 in Windsor, U.K. It will examine the health of the media technology supply industry, offering valuable perspectives on its financial state as well as its future business prospects and pitfalls.

"This is a difficult time for many companies in our sector, and this year's conference aims to be a valuable source of insight and information for both struggling and successful businesses," said IABM Director General, Peter White.

In his opening keynote White will ask, "Is Our Industry Still Profitable?" In addition to outlining the changing business trends based upon the IABM market valuation and end-user research, White will establish the market potential for products and services.

Further information about the IABM annual conference is available.