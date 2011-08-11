IABM announces IBC2011 activities

The International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers (IABM) has announced a full agenda of activities and events at IBC2011, including a conference session keynote from Peter White, director general of the association.



In his keynote, “Defining the New Media Supply Industry,” White is expected to outline new findings from association research aimed at helping vendors understand where the industry stands as it recovers from a global recession and how it is likely to develop. The keynote will kick off the IABM conference session, Friday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Following White’s keynote, a panel discussion will feature leaders representing all sides of the industry. Experts including Francisco Partners/Grass Valley CEO Alain Andreoli, Harris Broadcast CEO Harris Morris and Harmonic CEO Patrick Harshman will dissect and discuss the changing landscape of the media supply industry, examine in detail the products and services that the industry is buying, and offer predictions for the future.

The IABM also will hold a reception and awards presentation at IBC2011. Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the invitation-only event will see the presentation of the IABM Peter Wayne Award and the IABM Awards for Excellence.

Winners of the 2011 Engineering Student Awards also will be in attendance at IBC2011. Presented to 10 students, the IABM-sponsored awards program recognizes high-achieving college students in the fields of broadcast engineering or media technology. Each winner's trip to Amsterdam for the show is sponsored by the IABM. Engaging both students and their advisors, the awards program is designed to encourage technically skilled young people to consider careers in media and broadcasting.

