IABM and BVE Form Strategic Partnership for 2017

LONDON—IABM and BVE are teaming up for 2017 to provide heightened activity and more opportunities for members during the 2017 BVE show, which is scheduled to take place in London from Feb. 28-March 2.

Another part of the this collaboration will see IABM work with BVE to develop a one-day training course to run parallel with the show and created hosted C-Level tours of the show for personalized on-site experience. IABM will also work on a technology feature to add additional value for show visitors.

BVE 2017 will take place at ExCeL London. For more information visit www.bvexpo.com.