Hulu, YouTube TV Join the Preserve Viewer Choice Coalition

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Preserve Viewer Choice Coalition has announced that two new members have joined its ranks: Hulu and YouTube TV.

The coalition is opposing efforts by broadcasters to get the FCC to change rules on how vMVPDs are classified by arguing that the proposed changes would restrict consumer streaming choices and hurt the online video market.

"Having Hulu and YouTube TV on board amplifies our message and reinforces our commitment to ensuring that consumers continue to enjoy a wealth of choices in the streaming era," said Bryce Harlow, spokesperson for the Preserve Viewer Choice Coalition. "Their decision to join us is a testament to the momentum we're building and the shared belief in the importance of a competitive streaming market devoid of burdensome regulations."

The Preserve Viewer Choice Coalition was formed in response to calls to revisit proposed FCC rule changes regarding vMVPDs. Broadcast station groups would like to see the FCC reclassify vMVPDs as traditional cable and pay TV operators, which would change the way retransmission consent fees are negotiated. Currently the companies who own the broadcast network negotiate those fees with vMVPDs, not the station owners, who directly handle negotiations with traditional cable operators. Broadcast station groups have launched The Coalition for Local News Advocacy to lobby for changes in the rule.

Station groups argue this change would allow them to negotiate higher fees while the Preserve Viewer Choice Coalition argues that this could force online video providers and streaming platforms to negotiate for content they don't own, potentially hindering innovation and driving up costs for consumers.

The coalition also argues that changing the rules would significantly impact the online video market, which has provided consumers with unprecedented access to diverse content, from news and entertainment to sports.