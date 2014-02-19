Hulu Taps Lim to Fill CTO Position

Tian Lim



LOS ANGELES—Hulu has chosen Tian Lim as its new chief technology officer.



Lim was most recently senior vice president of product engineering at Sony Network Entertainment International. He joined SNEI in 2011 and was responsible for overseeing North American engineering and operations, including client and service engineering for the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS4, as well as many of the network features of the PS4.



Prior to joining SNEI, Lim worked at Microsoft XBOX for 8 years, where he was director of development for Microsoft Xbox Live and Platform and oversaw all development for the Xbox Live service and Xbox 360 operating system, Kinect, dashboard, marketplace and developer SDK.



Earlier in his career, he also worked at Nintendo Technology Development, Inc., as a software engineer where he helped deliver the Nintendo GameCube.



Lim holds a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Carnegie Mellon University and a Master’s degree in science and engineering from University of Washington.