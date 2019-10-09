Hulu Shows Are Now Available for Download

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—Subscribers to Hulu no longer will need to be in front of their TV, or connected to the internet, to watch their favorite shows, as the popular streaming service has announced that it is rolling out download capabilities.

The now available feature is currently available on iOS devices for subscribers to the Hulu (No Ads) plan; the download feature is expected to be available for Android devices soon. Users can download TV and movies like Hulu originals “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Act,” as well as the library of syndicated content available on Hulu.

To search for available TV shows and content, you click “See What’s Downloadable” and browse through the titles that are currently available for download. Users can download up to 25 titles across five devices, which will be available for up to 30 days to view.

The content is available to access by going to the downloads tab at the bottom of the screen. Once a piece of content is watched, it will expire two days after starting playback. After downloaded content expires, viewers can renew it online if the content is still available.

To download content, iOS devices must be updated to the most recent version.