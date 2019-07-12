Hulu Brings Back 4K

Hulu now provides 4K UHD streaming of a selection of its Hulu Originals but only for Google’s Chromecast Ultra and Apple TV 4K, according to Apple Insider. The streamer had offered 4K support previously before dropping it in 2018.

The selections, including Handmaids Tale, Catch-22 and Castle Rock are streamed at 16 Mbps. It supports Standard Dynamic Range only.

Hulu competitors Netflix and Amazon Prime offer support for 4K UHD HDR for selected programming.