Hughes Uses New Satellite to Boost Internet Speeds

GERMANTOWN, Md.—At a time when cable operators and telcos using government funds to finally beginning to wire rural areas, EchoStars’s Hughes Network Systems is also making notable improvements to its internet offerings with the announcement that it is using the new Hughes Jupiter 3 satellite to roll out new Hughesnet high-speed satellite internet plans.

The new plans use capacity from the new Hughes Jupiter 3 satellite to offer faster speeds and unlimited data, as well as offering low-latency Hughesnet Fusion and Whole Home Wi-Fi.

In launching the new plans, Hughes reported that the Jupiter 3 satellite brings unprecedented capacity for internet connectivity to the Americas and that the satellite is the world's largest commercial communications satellite.

This ultra-high-density satellite features more than 300 spot beams, which Hughes said will alleviate congestion and deliver a faster experience.

"Customers expect to be able to stream, videoconference and play games online," said Peter Gulla, senior vice president, Hughes. "The new Hughesnet is designed to enable these applications with fast speeds, unlimited data and new low-latency Fusion plans. Since inventing satellite internet in the 1990s, Hughes has been dedicated to constantly innovating our service to meet the needs of customers beyond the reach of cable and fiber connectivity. The new Hughesnet is a fundamental reinvention of what satellite internet can be."

In addition, the state-of-the-art ground system for Jupiter 3 has a new dedicated fiber backbone to reduce latency and artificial intelligence (AI) that automatically reroutes traffic around congestion. The Jupiter-powered Hughesnet plans feature download speeds up to 100 Mbps, the company reported.

With the launch, Hughes also highlighting its Hughesnet Fusion plan for gaming and playing online, which was launched last year as the first consumer-ready multipath technology. Hughesnet Fusion, which seamlessly blends satellite and wireless technologies into a low-latency, more responsive internet experience, now offers with unlimited data and faster speeds. The Whole Home Wi-Fi lets users connect, stream and play anywhere in their home, Hughes said.

Rural customers will also have access to new Hughesnet for Business plans.