HSM Selects Broadcast International’s CodecSys



SALT LAKE CITY: Broadcast International said it signed a multi-year license agreement with HSM Americas, an executive education firm, for CodecSys video compression software. CodecSys will serve as the core platform for HSM America’s new over-the-top network.



The agreement, will provide a new video distribution network for HSM, enabling the launch of its new World of Business Ideas brand and providing expanded worldwide access to its live, on-demand and web-based events and services through its WOBI Live! portal. The WOBI Live! portal has officially launched as of May 2012. Broadcast International will also provide managed services worldwide in support of HSM/WOBI’s live events, which will then be distributed over its new OTT network.





