HPA Young Entertainment Professionals Accepting 2021 Applications

BURBANK, Calif.—HPA is once again offering an avenue for young entertainment professionals to advance their careers through its Young Entertainment Professionals program. Applications for the 2021 program are now being accepted.

Since its founding in 2015, YEP has sought to connect young professionals between the ages of 21 and 32 with mentors and provide educational offerings that can help accelerate their professional development into industry leadership positions.

As part of the program, YEP participants receive free or reduced fee access to YEP and HPA events, like the HPA Tech Retreat, YEP Roundtable Mentor Event, HPA’s virtual event series and more. They also receive an annual membership in HPA and SMPTE.

There are two phases of the year-long YEP program. Phase 1 takes place from January through May and requires that participant to attend the YEP orientation day as well as one other major event and at least four virtual events or casual meet-ups throughout the year. Phase 2 begins in May and will pair participants with an industry leader as a mentor. At the end of Phase 2, participants are evaluated on their eligibility to receive a certificate of completion.

“HPA is a place where those who participate make connections that last a lifetime,” said Kari Grubin, who co-created the YEP program. “Becoming a YEP puts you in a great position to do just that, and if you are able to invest in your YEP experience, it will be an invaluable asset as you build your career.”

Applications are being accepted until Oct. 12, which entails an online application and one letter of recommendation. Applicants will be notified of their status in mid-November, with classes starting in January 2021.