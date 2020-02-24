HPA Tech Retreat 2020 Technology Year in Review (Video)

The recent HPA Tech Retreat was a gathering of industry professionals to discuss many different aspects of the broadcast and video industries, including NextGen TV and how new technologies are assisting with productions.

Mark Schubin, the HPA program maestro, took time during the retreat to look back at the last year in technology. Take a look at Schubin's presentation in the video below, courtesy of HPA.

