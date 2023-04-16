HPA Now Accepting Entries for HPA Awards
Winners will be recognized at HPA Gala, Nov. 9 in L.A.
HPA is now accepting nominations for the Engineering Excellence Awards, which will be handed out at the HPA Awards Gala at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles, Nov. 9
Creative Categories include Color Grading, Editing, Sound and Visual Effects in Film, Television, Documentary/Nonfiction and Commercials. Special Awards may also be presented, including Engineering Excellence, Outstanding Achievement in Restoration, the HPA Judges Award for Creativity & Innovation, Charles S. Swartz Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The timeline is as follows:
April 16: Engineering Excellence Call for Entries opens
June 1: Creative Categories Call for Entries opens
June 16: Engineering Excellence Call for Entries closes
July 10-24: Engineering Excellence judging
July 27: Engineering Excellence live Q&A
July 28: Creative Categories Call for Entries closes
November 9: HPA Awards Gala
Click here to enter.
