HPA Now Accepting Entries for HPA Awards

HPA is now accepting nominations for the Engineering Excellence Awards, which will be handed out at the HPA Awards Gala at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles, Nov. 9

Creative Categories include Color Grading, Editing, Sound and Visual Effects in Film, Television, Documentary/Nonfiction and Commercials. Special Awards may also be presented, including Engineering Excellence, Outstanding Achievement in Restoration, the HPA Judges Award for Creativity & Innovation, Charles S. Swartz Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The timeline is as follows:

April 16: Engineering Excellence Call for Entries opens

June 1: Creative Categories Call for Entries opens

June 16: Engineering Excellence Call for Entries closes

July 10-24: Engineering Excellence judging

July 27: Engineering Excellence live Q&A

July 28: Creative Categories Call for Entries closes

November 9: HPA Awards Gala

Click here to enter.