HPA Engineering Excellence Awards Extend Deadline to Aug. 10
Original deadline was July 31
BURBANK, Calif.—Acknowledging a number of requests to do so and in an effort to be fair to all interested parties, the Hollywood Professional Association is extending the deadline to submit an entry for the HPA Engineering Excellence Award until Aug. 10.
The original deadline was going to be July 31, but now interested parties will have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 10 to get their nominations to HPA.
The HPA Engineering Excellence Award recognizes significant technological achievements that HPA says help lead to growth and stability in the industry.
HPA will present the Engineering Excellence Award at the 15th Anniversary HPA Awards, taking place virtually on Nov. 19.
For more information, or to submit a nomination, visit HPA’s website.
