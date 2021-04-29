HPA Creates HPA ALL for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Efforts

BURBANK, Calif.—HPA has announced the creation of HPA ALL, a new program that will serve as the driving force for HPA-led initiatives on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the industry.

HPA ALL intends to highlight career pathways and create opportunities for contributions by and visibility for underrepresented groups to strengthen the media and entertainment community, according to HPA’s announcement.

HPA board members Kari Grubin and Renard Jenkins will lead the program as co-chairs.

One of the first initiatives of HPA ALL will be the ALL IN event that HPA has announced will take place from May 24-27. ALL IN will be a week of education, connection and honors, per HPA, offering live sessions, social and networking events and more. The week will culminate with the HPA League Honors, which will recognize diverse members of the HPA community who “serve as examples of innovation and leadership.”