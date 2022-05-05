HPA Calls for HPA Engineering Excellence Award Entries
By George Winslow published
The submission period for HPA Engineering Excellence Award entries is open until June 24
BURBANK, Calif.—HPA has issued a reminder that the period for submitting entries to the HPA Engineering Excellence Award is open until June 24th.
As previously reported, HPA opened the submission period on April 13.
Long a treasured distinction for companies in the media and entertainment industry, the HPA Engineering Excellence Award shines a light on breakthrough technologies in media, content production, finishing, distribution, and archive.
The timeline for this year’s awards begins with the submission period from April 13 to June 24, followed by judging (virtual) in July. The winners will be announced in September and the awards will be presented at the HPA Awards gala: November 17, Hollywood Legion.
More information is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.