HPA Calls for HPA Engineering Excellence Award Entries

BURBANK, Calif.—HPA has issued a reminder that the period for submitting entries to the HPA Engineering Excellence Award is open until June 24th.

As previously reported, HPA opened the submission period on April 13.

Long a treasured distinction for companies in the media and entertainment industry, the HPA Engineering Excellence Award shines a light on breakthrough technologies in media, content production, finishing, distribution, and archive.

The timeline for this year’s awards begins with the submission period from April 13 to June 24, followed by judging (virtual) in July. The winners will be announced in September and the awards will be presented at the HPA Awards gala: November 17, Hollywood Legion.