HPA Awards Announce Creative Categories Winners, Special Honors at Annual Gala
Industry veteran Kim Waugh honored with association's Lifetime Achievement Award
BURBANK, Calif.—The HPA Awards returned to the historic Hollywood Legion Theater Thursday night to celebrate exceptional achievement in color grading, sound, editing, and visual effects. The gala, which filled the Legion to capacity, also honored industry veteran Kim Waugh with its Lifetime Achievement Award and bestowed additional honors for engineering excellence and outstanding achievement in restoration.
The winners of the 2022 HPA Awards Creative Categories are:
OUTSTANDING COLOR GRADING
Sponsored by Picture Shop
Theatrical Feature
“The Batman”
David Cole // FotoKem
Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”
Steven Bodner // Picture Shop
Documentary/Nonfiction
“Our Great National Parks – A World of Wonder”
Dan Gill // Picture Shop
Commercial
Qantas – “I Still Call Australia Home”
Mark Gethin // TRAFIK
OUTSTANDING EDITING
Sponsored by Blackmagic Design
Theatrical Feature
“Tick, Tick... Boom!”
Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andy Weisblum, ACE
Documentary/Nonfiction – Theatrical Feature
“Summer of Soul”
Joshua L. Pearson
Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)
“Barry – starting now”
Ali Greer
Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes) - TIE
“Severance – The We We Are”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE
“Succession – The Disruption”
Brian Kates
Documentary/Nonfiction – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature
“Dean Martin: King of Cool”
Tom Donahue
OUTSTANDING SOUND
Sponsored by DTS
Theatrical Feature
“Dune”
Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett, Mac Ruth // Formosa Group
Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature
“Barry – 710N”
Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor, Rickley Dumm // Warner Bros. Post Production Services
Elmo Ponsdomenech, Teddy Salas // Sony Pictures Entertainment
Documentary/Nonfiction
“The Biggest Little Farm: The Return”
Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Keith Rogers, Steve Bucino, Johanna Turner, Jane Boegel-Koch // NBCUniversal StudioPost
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS
Theatrical or Non-Theatrical Feature - TIE
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
Julian Foddy, Jan Maroske, Koen Hofmeester, Sally Wilson, John Seru // Industrial Light & Magic
“Encanto”
Scott Kersavage, Erin V. Ramos, David Hutchins, Christopher Hendryx // Walt Disney Animation Studios
Episode or Series Season
“The Book of Boba Fett – Complete Season”
Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Paul Kavanagh, Peter Demarest // Industrial Light & Magic
Bobo Skipper // Important Looking Pirates VFX
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS
Episode or Series Season
“See – Rock-a-Bye”
Chris Wright, Parker Chehak, Scott Riopelle
Javier Roca // El Ranchito
Tristan Zerafa // Pixomondo
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.