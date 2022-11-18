HPA Awards Announce Creative Categories Winners, Special Honors at Annual Gala

BURBANK, Calif.—The HPA Awards returned to the historic Hollywood Legion Theater Thursday night to celebrate exceptional achievement in color grading, sound, editing, and visual effects. The gala, which filled the Legion to capacity, also honored industry veteran Kim Waugh with its Lifetime Achievement Award and bestowed additional honors for engineering excellence and outstanding achievement in restoration.

The winners of the 2022 HPA Awards Creative Categories are:

OUTSTANDING COLOR GRADING

Sponsored by Picture Shop

Theatrical Feature

“The Batman”

David Cole // FotoKem



Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”

Steven Bodner // Picture Shop



Documentary/Nonfiction

“Our Great National Parks – A World of Wonder”

Dan Gill // Picture Shop



Commercial

Qantas – “I Still Call Australia Home”

Mark Gethin // TRAFIK





OUTSTANDING EDITING

Sponsored by Blackmagic Design

Theatrical Feature

“Tick, Tick... Boom!”

Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andy Weisblum, ACE



Documentary/Nonfiction – Theatrical Feature

“Summer of Soul”

Joshua L. Pearson



Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

“Barry – starting now”

Ali Greer



Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes) - TIE

“Severance – The We We Are”

Geoffrey Richman, ACE

“Succession – The Disruption”

Brian Kates



Documentary/Nonfiction – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

“Dean Martin: King of Cool”

Tom Donahue





OUTSTANDING SOUND

Sponsored by DTS

Theatrical Feature

“Dune”

Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett, Mac Ruth // Formosa Group



Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

“Barry – 710N”

Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor, Rickley Dumm // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

Elmo Ponsdomenech, Teddy Salas // Sony Pictures Entertainment



Documentary/Nonfiction

“The Biggest Little Farm: The Return”

Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Keith Rogers, Steve Bucino, Johanna Turner, Jane Boegel-Koch // NBCUniversal StudioPost





OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS

Theatrical or Non-Theatrical Feature - TIE

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Julian Foddy, Jan Maroske, Koen Hofmeester, Sally Wilson, John Seru // Industrial Light & Magic

“Encanto”

Scott Kersavage, Erin V. Ramos, David Hutchins, Christopher Hendryx // Walt Disney Animation Studios



Episode or Series Season

“The Book of Boba Fett – Complete Season”

Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Paul Kavanagh, Peter Demarest // Industrial Light & Magic

Bobo Skipper // Important Looking Pirates VFX





OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS

Episode or Series Season

“See – Rock-a-Bye”

Chris Wright, Parker Chehak, Scott Riopelle

Javier Roca // El Ranchito

Tristan Zerafa // Pixomondo

