HPA Awards Announce Creative Categories Winners, Special Honors at Annual Gala

By TVT Staff
published

Industry veteran Kim Waugh honored with association's Lifetime Achievement Award

HPA
(Image credit: HPA)

BURBANK, Calif.—The HPA Awards returned to the historic Hollywood Legion Theater Thursday night to celebrate exceptional achievement in color grading, sound, editing, and visual effects.  The gala, which filled the Legion to capacity, also honored industry veteran Kim Waugh with its Lifetime Achievement Award and bestowed additional honors for engineering excellence and outstanding achievement in restoration.

The winners of the 2022 HPA Awards Creative Categories are:

OUTSTANDING COLOR GRADING
Sponsored by Picture Shop
Theatrical Feature
“The Batman”
David Cole // FotoKem

Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”
Steven Bodner // Picture Shop

Documentary/Nonfiction
“Our Great National Parks – A World of Wonder”
Dan Gill // Picture Shop

Commercial
Qantas – “I Still Call Australia Home”
Mark Gethin // TRAFIK

OUTSTANDING EDITING
Sponsored by Blackmagic Design
Theatrical Feature
“Tick, Tick... Boom!”
Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andy Weisblum, ACE

Documentary/Nonfiction – Theatrical Feature
“Summer of Soul”
Joshua L. Pearson

Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)
“Barry – starting now”
Ali Greer 

Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes) - TIE
“Severance – The We We Are”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE
“Succession – The Disruption”
Brian Kates

Documentary/Nonfiction – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature
“Dean Martin: King of Cool”
Tom Donahue 
 

OUTSTANDING SOUND
Sponsored by DTS
Theatrical Feature 
“Dune”
Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett, Mac Ruth // Formosa Group
 
Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature
“Barry – 710N”
Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor, Rickley Dumm // Warner Bros. Post Production Services
Elmo Ponsdomenech, Teddy Salas // Sony Pictures Entertainment
 
Documentary/Nonfiction
“The Biggest Little Farm: The Return”
Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Keith Rogers, Steve Bucino, Johanna Turner, Jane Boegel-Koch // NBCUniversal StudioPost
 
 

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS
Theatrical or Non-Theatrical Feature - TIE
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
Julian Foddy, Jan Maroske, Koen Hofmeester, Sally Wilson, John Seru // Industrial Light & Magic
“Encanto”
Scott Kersavage, Erin V. Ramos, David Hutchins, Christopher Hendryx // Walt Disney Animation Studios
 
Episode or Series Season
“The Book of Boba Fett – Complete Season”
Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Paul Kavanagh, Peter Demarest // Industrial Light & Magic
Bobo Skipper // Important Looking Pirates VFX
 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS
Episode or Series Season
“See – Rock-a-Bye”
Chris Wright, Parker Chehak, Scott Riopelle 
Javier Roca // El Ranchito
Tristan Zerafa // Pixomondo