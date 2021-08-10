HPA Announces 2021 Awards for Engineering Excellence

BURBANK, CALIF.—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards Committee has announced the winners of the 2021 HPA Awards for Engineering Excellence. The HPA Awards, including the HPA Award for Engineering Excellence, will be bestowed on Nov, 18 during a live gala at the Hollywood Legion.

The process to be considered for an HPA Engineering Excellence Award included a pre-recorded video presentation, followed by a Q&A with the judging panel and the submitters. Judging took place online again this year, with a blue-ribbon panel of judges.

The HPA Awards recognize creative artistry and innovation in the professional media content industry. A coveted and highly competitive honor, the Engineering Excellence Award rewards outstanding technical and creative ingenuity in media, content production, finishing, distribution, and archive.

HPA Awards Engineering Committee Chair Joachim Zell said, “This year’s entries showed us again that the companies from our industry are creating innovative, thoughtful products and solutions for new problems, some of which were brought on by the circumstances of the past year, and others addressing non-pandemic problems. Judging day presentations reminded us of the breadth and depth of expertise and creativity in our industry, showing us what is possible for us to accomplish. Congratulations to the winners, and all the entrants, all of whom have much to be proud of.”

The winners of the 2021 HPA Award for Engineering Excellence are:

Honorable mention was awarded to Colorfront LLC for Colorfront Streaming Server and Deluxe for Deluxe One Dub.

Complete descriptions of the Engineering Excellence winners are available at hpaonline.com

The Engineering Excellence Award will be presented at the HPA Awards gala, Nov. 18th, where excellence in craft categories will also be recognized, as well as the presentation of the Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation (to be announced).

HPA Awards ticket sales are available at hpaonline.com for HPA members; non-member and nominee tickets will go on sale in September. More information about the HPA Awards and the Hollywood Professional Association can be found at hpaonline.com.