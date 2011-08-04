HotCam adds new trio to London kit room

Broadcast rental company HotCam has bolstered its equipment maintenance resources by adding three new staff members to its London kit room.

Chris Worland, formerly equipment manager at The Cruet Company, joins HotCam as kit room manager, while Jack Chinn and Richard Wright become kit room equipment coordinators.

All three will be tasked with ensuring that HotCam camera equipment and peripherals are properly serviced, maintained, prepped and packed for TV crews and producers to use.

Worland’s career to-date has included spells as a QC engineer, a facilities coordinator and a camera operator for Technicolor Video Services, Videomania International and Video Assignments.

Chinn and Wright have extensive runner experience gained on several shows, including “Big Brother,” “The X Factor” and “The Apprentice.”