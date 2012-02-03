Hoak Media to deploy streaming ENG backpack at 23 stations

Hoak Media has signed a deal to deploy the TVU Networks TVUPack at 23 stations covering nine television markets in the United States.

The media company owns, operates or programs 23 television stations in Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Louisiana and Florida. Hoak Media's television station group includes CBS, NBC, FOX, ABC, CW and MyNetworkTV affiliates. The organization plans to deploy TVUPack across its network of stations to help them more efficiently broadcast live from more locations.

According to Rich Adams, Hoak Media chief operating officer, the TVUPack technology will allow the company's stations to contribute live images from the field quickly without having to rely on microwave or satellite technology.

TVUPack, which supports low-latency, HD-quality signal contribution, gives broadcasters satellite microwave TV truck functionality in a lightweight backpack. It is powered by TVU's Inverse StatMux technology, which dynamically segments a live video signal and transmits the segments through multiple independent 3G/4G/Wi-Fi/WiMAX connections.