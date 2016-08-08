Hitachi Z-HD5000s the Choice for Water of Life Community Church

WOODBURY, N.Y.—Water of Life Community Church, a non-denominational church based in Fontana, Calif., recently expanded with a new facility and equipped it with four Hitachi Z-HD5000 HDTV cameras. Three of the cameras are in fixed positions within the church’s main auditorium, while the fourth is used for both stationary and on-the-should acquisition.

(Photo Credit: Mario Herrera)

The Z-HD5000s feature a 2/3-sensor, program audio in and out, microphone inputs, multiple headset connections and integration with the church’s Clear-Com intercom system. In addition, the cameras are equipped with Fujinon lenses and are connected via SMPTE fiber to Hitachi CU-HD500 camera control units and RU-1000 control panels in the broadcast control room.

The cameras are used to support live image magnification on the auditorium’s 44x13-foot LED video wall, capture services and special events and distribute them over fiber connections to multiple locations on and off site.

Water of Life Community Church purchased the cameras through Mankin Media Systems.