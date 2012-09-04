Hitachi to Demo Super Slo-Mo 1080P Cameras at IBC

AMSTERDAN--Hitachi Kokusai Electric Europe promises a new era in its European business, with a major broadcast camera R&D initiative starting to pay dividends, many of which will be on show for the first time in Amsterdam. Amongst the new Hitachi cameras making their European debuts at IBC2012 will be the SK-HD1500 super slow-motion camera and the 16-bit SK-HD1200 1080P/3G production camera, which will be shown working in combination with LGZ’s Just Replay Server system.



Hitachi will also showcase a number of production cameras that have been specifically developed for different broadcast applications from wireless operation to fibre system, POV and goal-mouth cameras.



Stand 11.E30

