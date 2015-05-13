Hitachi Extends Free Financing Plan

WOODBURY, NY – Following positive feedback and continued interested in its free financing plan, Hitachi has decided to extend the service until Sept. 30. The plan, originally scheduled to end March 31, offers free financing for many of Hitachi’s popular broadcast and professional camera systems.

The zero percent financing offer is available in 12, 24 and 36-month terms and is available for most Hitachi broadcast cameras, including the SK-HD4000 4K camera, the Z-HD5000 and Z-HD6000 studio and field HDTV production cameras, and the SK-HD1300 portable HDTV and EFP camera.

To learn more about this offer and other Hitachi financing options, customers can call 516-921-7200x4431.