Hisense Logs Record 2022 TV Shipments, Now Second Largest in the World
Chinese manufacturer overtakes LG, TCL, second only to Samsung
China-based Hisense shipped a record 24.5 million TV sets in 2022, ranking it second only to Samsung among the world’s largest TV manufacturers, according to the latest data from leading market research institute Omdia.
The record number of shipments represents a year-on-year growth of 16.1% and marks an historical high in the company's 50+ year history. Hisense also leapt over LG and TCL in the 2022 rankings, which were numbers 2 & 3 respectively in 2021.(opens in new tab)
One area where it leads the pack is in terms of Laser TVs—Hisense's 2022 global shipments share of 53.5% also placed the company in the No.1 ranking within the Laser TV category.
It is also one of four leading TV manufacturers to offer TV sets in the U.S. that support ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV).
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.