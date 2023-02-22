Hisense Logs Record 2022 TV Shipments, Now Second Largest in the World

China-based Hisense shipped a record 24.5 million TV sets in 2022, ranking it second only to Samsung among the world’s largest TV manufacturers, according to the latest data from leading market research institute Omdia.

The record number of shipments represents a year-on-year growth of 16.1% and marks an historical high in the company's 50+ year history. Hisense also leapt over LG and TCL in the 2022 rankings, which were numbers 2 & 3 respectively in 2021.

One area where it leads the pack is in terms of Laser TVs—Hisense's 2022 global shipments share of 53.5% also placed the company in the No.1 ranking within the Laser TV category.

It is also one of four leading TV manufacturers to offer TV sets in the U.S. that support ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV).