Hiltron Introduces Drive-Away Transportable Satellite Link

BACKNANG, Germany—Hiltron Communications has expanded its product range with the introduction of the new Drive-Away transportable satellite link.

Designed for use in applications requiring very high precision uplink, downlink or bi-directional connectivity, the new system comprises a 3.7 meter diameter segmented parabolic reflector on a specially developed motorized steering mount.

The entire unit, including control electronics plus antenna heating and de-icing, is housed on a 2.4 meter wide rigid platform. An onboard crane allows the platform to be loaded easily onto a standard container truck. Other ground fixings are possible on request. All related electronics are housed in a weatherproof steel cabinet, the company reported.

System supervision is via Hiltron’s HSACU4 compact antenna control unit which is based on the same hardware and software platform as the HACU antenna control unit used for earth station antennas at hundreds of stations worldwide. The HSACU4 can be configured with modules such as a polarization driver, an integrated beacon receiver or power supply modules for the LNBs. Auto-pointing and tracking data are sourced from a beacon receiver.

An optional HP_HCS4-NET module for the HSACU4 control unit provides LAN/IP connectivity and full remote access via a browser-based user interface. Also included are a sensor box with a fluxgate compass, a GPS receiver and an inclinometer for adjustment of elevation and polarization. Tracking functions like step-track and TLE for NORAD data are supported and can be automatically activated after fine pointing of the antenna. Prediction tracking is included to follow inclined-orbit satellites.

The Hiltron Drive-Away is built to withstand standard atmospheric pollutants and to operate from zero to 95 per cent humidity over a temperature range of 35°C (optionally 55°C) down to -25°C. It can also be specified to withstand pollutants such as salt encountered in coastal and industrial areas.