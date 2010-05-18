Highwinds unveils Infinite HD streaming

Content delivery and hosted IP services provider Highwinds has launched Infinite HD for streaming high-definition video live and on-demand over its content delivery network (CDN).

The system is built on technology that provides resilient, consistent HD streams with the features necessary to deliver advanced HD viewing experiences. Unlike TCP or chunked HTTP-based protocols, it is far less susceptible to latency and packet loss, allowing it to have the highest probability of successful HD stream delivery to the last mile.