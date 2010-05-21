Highwinds improves HD streaming

Highwinds, a content delivery and hosted IP service, has made available the Infinite HD for streaming HD video live and on demand over its content delivery network.

Highwinds said Infinite HD is built on technology that provides highly resilient and consistent HD streams, together with the features necessary to deliver advanced HD viewing experiences. It is the result of its network coupled with the Octoshape Infinite Edge throughput optimization technology.

Unlike TCP or various HTTP-based protocols, Infinite HD is less susceptible to latency and packet loss, allowing it to have the highest probability of successful HD stream delivery to the last mile.

Highwinds has a number of customers who are already using the platform and player technology. Infinite HD was first used to deliver last year’s PGA Tour playoffs for the FedExCup, and it continues to power the streaming of major media, entertainment and sporting events, including the Players Championship, which was held May 6-10.