High Plains and Newport to Sell KFTY-TV to Una Vez Mas



KANSAS CITY, MO.: High Plains Broadcasting and Newport Television today announced they have signed an agreement to sell KFTY-TV, an independent television station licensed to Santa Rosa, Calif., to Una Vez Mas, LP. The station also serves San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



High Plains is the licensee of 11 television stations, including five stations distributed as digital multicast stations, in six markets. Newport owns and operates 49 television stations, including 23 stations distributed as digital multicast stations, in 19 markets. Newport also provides certain sales and other operational services to the television stations owned by High Plains., including KFTY-TV.



Dallas-based Una Vez Mas comprises Azteca America’s largest affiliate group. Its current station line-up includes stations in Houston (KYAZ 55), Dallas (KAZD 45), Austin, (KADF 20), San Antonio (KVDF 31), and Corpus Christi, Texas (KYDF 64); Las Vegas, Nev. (KHDF 19); Phoenix (KPDF 41) and Tucson, Ariz. (KUDF 14); Santa Barbara, Calif. (KZDF 8); Tampa, Fla. (WXAX 26); Atlanta (WUVM 4); Washington, D.C. (WQAW 69) and Albuquerque, N.M. (KQDF 25).



The transaction, which is subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission, is expected to close within 90 days. Kalil & Co., Inc. is the exclusive broker for this transaction.



