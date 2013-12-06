Hearst Television Selects Bitcentral to Manage, Archive News Content

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.— Hearst Television Inc. has chosen Bitcentral’s Oasis to manage and archive its news content, according to an announcement made by Rick Young, Bitcentral vice president of sales and product strategy.



Enabled by Bitcentral’s Wellspring, stories will be automatically safeguarded in the cloud, and while maintaining disaster recovery security, the journalist has immediate access to all current and archived stories from anywhere.



Hearst will complete a corporate wide deployment of Oasis and Wellspring at its more than two dozen news-producing stations by the end of Q1 2014. This is in addition to the already standardized Bitcentral Precis deployment across the group.