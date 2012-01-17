HDTV buyers 50 percent more likely to buy net-capable set compared to 3-D set, says TDG

Nearly 25 percent of broadband households will buy a new HDTV in the next six months, which equates to at least 20 million new purchases, according to a new forecast from The Diffusion Group (TDG).

Additionally, TDG finds 56 percent have to some degree an interest in acquiring a new TV in the next six months.

TDG research suggests that new HDTV buyers are 50 percent more likely to purchase an Internet-connected HDTV versus a 3-D HDTV. Among likely HDTV buyers, 78 percent are likely to buy a smart TV, compared to 50 percent who are likely to buy a 3-D TV.

"Most broadband households already own at least one HDTV," said Michael Greeson, founding partner of TDG and director of research. "When consumers think about their next purchase, HD is not the question. It's a matter of whether the new set should feature Internet connectivity or 3-D, or both. As it stands today, Internet connectivity remains significantly more important than 3-D."

TDG recently completed a comprehensive survey of U.S. broadband subscribers. The results of the survey are featured in the upcoming TDG study, "Benchmarking the Connected Consumer."